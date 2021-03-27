Consumer spending dipped 1% as winter storms raked the US

Consumer spending, which is closely watched because it accounts for 70% of economic activity, jumped 3.4% in January. Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending, surged 10.1% the same month as the U.S. doled out $600 checks.

All the government support and ultra-low interest rate policies from the Federal Reserve have raised concerns that inflation could take off as the economy opens up. A price gauge tied to spending that is followed by Fed officials showed an increase of 1.6% over the 12 months ending in February, up from a 1.4% gain in January.

However, much of that increase reflected rising energy costs. Core inflation, by this measure was up 1.4% for the 12 months ending in February, down from a 1.5% gain in January. The inflation readings remain below the Fed’s 2% target for annual price increases and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell repeated this week that any rise in inflation this year should be temporary.

In addition to the boost from another round of stimulus checks, economists believe spending will be supported this year by the buildup in household savings over the past year as consumers stayed away from restaurants and cancelled vacations. The government reported that personal savings totaled a sizable $2.41 trillion with the saving rate, saving as a percentage of after-tax income, at 13.6%.