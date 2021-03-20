 Skip to main content
Construction work is not a remote possibility in world of Zoom meetings

I-44

Construction workers work on a highway expansion project in south in Tulsa in 2013.

 Tulsa World File

You can’t Zoom to work on a jobsite, so construction came to an abrupt halt when the COVID pandemic hit, and the effects, including slower delivery of materials and skyrocketing prices, persist a year later.

Crews went back to work last summer, but construction still stumbles.

In Oklahoma, some 68% of contractors responding to a survey said they had increased expenses from buying PPE — personal protective equipment — and half had higher costs because projects take longer, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

It could have been worse. It was worse in many places, especially in the northeast and on the West Coast. Nationally, 93% of construction firms reported higher costs, the AGC said in releasing the survey results Thursday.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

