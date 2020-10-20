Commercial truck driving school moves main campus to Big Cabin

An Oklahoma truck driving school has announced that it is relocating its main campus from Vinita to Big Cabin.

Heavy Metal Training Institute (HMTI) has signed a lease for space in the Franks & Sons Trucking building and surrounding land at 31303 South U.S. 69. The new campus will include a significantly larger training facility with increased resources.

The 11-acre campus will be custom designed for teaching students to earn their commercial driver's license (CDL). It will safely be able to train students how to operate 18-wheel trucks. Other features of the new campus will include a custom-designed driving range, more classroom and student services space, administrative offices, student housing, maintenance shop, warehouse and garage.

Licensed by the Oklahoma Board of Private Vocational Schools, HMTI offers several courses for CDL, commercial learner's permit, commercial endorsements and School Bus Permits. Participants must be 18 or older, have a valid driver's license, pass a DOT drug test/physical, and have a good driving record. Tuition assistance and scholarship programs are available.

The CDL program is a four-week course.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.