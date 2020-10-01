Close to 10 million folks visit Tulsa last year, market analysis indicates

The total estimated economic impact for events booked during the fiscal year was $248.8 million, and room nights booked were 133,719.

Events recruited (new business) were 106 and the number of events retained (repeat business) was 80. In addition, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture supported 32 film productions in the Tulsa area.

While impressed with the 2019 numbers, Mike Mears, chair of the TRT executive board, was more impressed with the organization’s efforts during pandemic-plagued 2020.

“The team really has their work cut out for them,” Mears, chair of Magellan Midstream Partners, said in a statement. “But I can say with confidence, I haven’t seen a group with this much grit in other destination markets.

“Many have simply thrown in the towel. But Tulsa is making lemonade and stepping up to convert opportunities that can’t be supported in other markets. And those efforts are paying off.”

Hoyt provided an overview of the three CARES Act grants Tulsa Regional Tourism received this year, resulting in the Tulsa Safely, Play Tulsa Music and Tulsa County Film Recovery programs. The funds were directed to safely stimulate Tulsa County’s drive market visitors and to aid Tulsa’s film and music industry creatives return to work.