Close to 10 million folks visit Tulsa last year, market analysis indicates

About 9.9 million people visited Tulsa in 2019, a 6% increase over the previous year, an area market analysis shows.
Direct spending topped $1.2 billion, and including indirect spending, the total economic impact of visitors to Tulsa was $1.7 billion, according to Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company dedicated to analytically-based consulting to the tourism sector.
Oxford Economics completes this report annually on behalf of Tulsa Regional Tourism, which operates on a July-through-June fiscal year and encompasses the Tulsa Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture and Tulsa Sports Commission.
Via a pre-recorded interview, Sacks shared the figures Wednesday night at TRT’s 2020 recap, which this year took place at Admiral Twin Drive-In.
“I’m pleased to see these numbers reflect the hard work of our organization to attract visitors to Tulsa,” Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a statement. “People are choosing to visit Tulsa in significantly greater numbers over the last decade. And while the pandemic has decelerated that momentum in 2020, our team won’t stop selling the future of Tulsa as a major tourism destination.”
Tulsa Regional Tourism leads the community’s bidding for and hosting of signature events such as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Big 12 Wrestling Championship, USA BMX Grand Nationals and the Arabian Horse Association’s U.S. Nationals.
The total estimated economic impact for events booked during the fiscal year was $248.8 million, and room nights booked were 133,719.
Events recruited (new business) were 106 and the number of events retained (repeat business) was 80. In addition, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture supported 32 film productions in the Tulsa area.
While impressed with the 2019 numbers, Mike Mears, chair of the TRT executive board, was more impressed with the organization’s efforts during pandemic-plagued 2020.
“The team really has their work cut out for them,” Mears, chair of Magellan Midstream Partners, said in a statement. “But I can say with confidence, I haven’t seen a group with this much grit in other destination markets.
“Many have simply thrown in the towel. But Tulsa is making lemonade and stepping up to convert opportunities that can’t be supported in other markets. And those efforts are paying off.”
Hoyt provided an overview of the three CARES Act grants Tulsa Regional Tourism received this year, resulting in the Tulsa Safely, Play Tulsa Music and Tulsa County Film Recovery programs. The funds were directed to safely stimulate Tulsa County’s drive market visitors and to aid Tulsa’s film and music industry creatives return to work.
Recognized during Wednesday event was the Board of Tulsa County Commissioners, which received the Tulsa Inspires Award for bringing attention to Tulsa in a new way. Also honored was Sue Bunday, who received the Dan Harrison Entrada Award for her volunteerism during Tulsa’s largest events in recent years.
