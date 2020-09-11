 Skip to main content
City preparing for third annual 918 Day

The day, which celebrates Tulsa’s diversity and growth, was launched under the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity as a part of its Resilient Tulsa Strategy. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

With Tulsa's third annual 918 Day approaching next Friday, the city is coordinating activities.

The day, which celebrates Tulsa’s diversity and growth, was launched under the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity as a part of its Resilient Tulsa Strategy.

This year’s theme is "Rising Through Resilience." To celebrate 918 Day safely this year, the City of Tulsa will host many activities virtually.

In preparation for the day, the city is asking businesses to submit their 918 Day specials at https://arcg.is/rSCeT0 before Sept. 18. A map of businesses offering specials and deals will soon be made available online.

More information on virtual and socially distanced activities will be made available in the coming days.

