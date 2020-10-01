 Skip to main content
City of Tulsa seeking workers for variety of positions

The City of Tulsa has a number of job openings unaffected by the ongoing hiring freeze.

Those positions include 911 operators, heavy equipment operators, licensed trade workers, engineering aides, people with a commercial driver's license, student support camp aides, kennel workers (two openings), animal control officers I and II, veterinarian, Working in Neighborhoods volunteer coordinator, neighborhood inspector and zoning and sign officials.

Candidates are encouraged to go to the City of Tulsa website www.cityoftulsa.org/jobs for the most up-to-date listings. Applicants for the school support aide positions should go to the Tulsa Parks Support Camps website: www.cityoftulsa.org/camps.

