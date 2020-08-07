The City of Tulsa on Friday launched the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The fund will be used for loans, grants, developer incentives, rental assistance and landlord incentives. It also will help residents access more affordable and workforce housing, and landlord incentives will be used to help more Tulsans access quality affordable housing, all of which were key elements outlined in the Affordable Housing Strategy.

“Tulsa is a city where every resident should have the opportunity to live a long, healthy life,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “Housing is a cornerstone in closing life expectancy gaps and addressing the social determinants of health. This trust fund will create new pathways to housing development, preservation and access.”

Bynum stressed that the trust fund is a first of its kind, a housing fund for and controlled by Tulsans.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa was in need of more than 4,000 affordable housing units, with more than a third of residents cost-burdened by their housing, according to a press release from the city. Tulsa ranks as the 11th highest evictor in the country.

The city expects the trust fund to help provide more affordable housing, in turn helping lower the number of Tulsans facing eviction.

Becky Gligo is housing policy director for the city.

“The Affordable Housing Trust Fund is an exciting step toward meeting our Affordable Housing Strategy goals,” Gligo said in a statement. “For the first time in Tulsa’s history, we will have an entirely local fund that can be used for innovative housing initiatives.

“Our trust committee will have the opportunity to make lasting change by awarding grants to neighborhoods and Tulsans who have historically been excluded from the essential investments they need for quality affordable housing.”

The municipality will manage the fund, with a cross-sector committee that will award funds using an equity framework. The Tulsa Community Foundation will house the fund, which will contain no federal dollars to allow for maximum flexibility of funds.

The Affordable Housing Trust Fund will commit roughly 15% to landlord incentives, 14% for direct rental assistance, 70% to competitive proposals supporting the preservation and development of affordable housing and 1% to administrative grants, processing and oversight costs.

The city is seeding the fund with a contribution from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and a $4 million contribution from the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund, which the Vision Authority formally authorized Wednesday.

The goal is to raise up to $20 million for the trust fund to be disbursed over the next two years to qualifying projects and partner agencies. With nearly $7 million pledged to the fund to date, the city will continue working with local partners to reach this funding goal.

Affordable Housing Trust Fund applications will be made available this fall.

Additionally, plans are underway for the development of an Affordable Housing Wait List, which will be a one-stop site for landlords and developers to list their affordable units for free and for residents to browse current inventory.

Featured gallery

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags