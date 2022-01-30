Darein Gandall has been named CEO and Chairman of the Board of Cisco-Eagle, a national material handling systems integrator founded in Tulsa. Previous CEO Warren Gandall will now serve as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.

Warren Gandall founded Cisco-Eagle in 1970 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He and his partner William D. Cupps transitioned Cisco-Eagle into an employee-owned company in 2000. During this time, Cisco-Eagle grew from a single location to offices in nine states and customers in over 70 countries. Warren Gandall tap his decades of experience and creativity to provide advice and consultation to Cisco-Eagle in his new role.

“I’m proud of what we’ve built,” Warren said. “I’m probably most proud that we passed ownership to the people who built it—the employees. They have driven our innovation and growth. I’m elated that Darein has agreed to guide them as the company moves ahead.”