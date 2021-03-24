Circle K selling Oklahoma stores to Casey's General Stores

Circle K is selling 49 Oklahoma convenience stores to Casey's General Stores, its parent company announced.
The sale was for $39 million in an all-cash transaction, its parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., said in a news release this week.
Circle K does not have stores in the Tulsa metro, but it has at least two dozen in the Oklahoma City area, as well as Bartlesville, Okmulgee and Grove in northeast Oklahoma.
Casey's has at least a dozen stores in the Tulsa metro.
"The decision to divest select stores fits within the company’s network optimization strategy and follows a comprehensive and uniform network planning process that began in the fall of 2020. Through this process, we have identified sites that no longer fit our strategic objectives, either from a brand perspective or from a regional scale perspective," said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Quebec, Canada-based Couche-Tard.
"Concurrently, we have identified many opportunities to expand our footprint through new store builds and will continue to allocate capital to upgrade the size and scale of our locations, improve store layouts, and allow for the best utilization of our Fresh Food, Fast program as well as other initiatives which improve the customer journey.”
Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.
With its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the U.S., and says it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has presence in Poland and Hong Kong.
It employs about 135,000.
Messages left with Iowa-based Casey's General Stores were not immediately returned on Wednesday. Casey's has about 2,100 stores and employs about 37,000.