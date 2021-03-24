Circle K selling Oklahoma stores to Casey's General Stores

Circle K is selling 49 Oklahoma convenience stores to Casey's General Stores, its parent company announced.

The sale was for $39 million in an all-cash transaction, its parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., said in a news release this week.

Circle K does not have stores in the Tulsa metro, but it has at least two dozen in the Oklahoma City area, as well as Bartlesville, Okmulgee and Grove in northeast Oklahoma.

Casey's has at least a dozen stores in the Tulsa metro.

"The decision to divest select stores fits within the company’s network optimization strategy and follows a comprehensive and uniform network planning process that began in the fall of 2020. Through this process, we have identified sites that no longer fit our strategic objectives, either from a brand perspective or from a regional scale perspective," said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Quebec, Canada-based Couche-Tard.