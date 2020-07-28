Chick-fil-A (copy)

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening Thursday morning in Glenpool. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

GLENPOOL — A new Chick-fil-A at 12130 South Waco Avenue in the Southwest Crossroads area near 121st Street and U.S. 75, will open for business at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Bart Milligan, the local franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Glenpool and Chick-fil-A Tulsa Hills, "is looking forward to building new relationships in the Glenpool community and serving great food to guests in the new restaurant," a spokesman said.

Chick-fil-A Glenpool will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

It will employ about 85 part- and full-time team members.

City and Chick-fil-A officials in February announced the new Glenpool location.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags