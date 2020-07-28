GLENPOOL — A new Chick-fil-A at 12130 South Waco Avenue in the Southwest Crossroads area near 121st Street and U.S. 75, will open for business at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Bart Milligan, the local franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Glenpool and Chick-fil-A Tulsa Hills, "is looking forward to building new relationships in the Glenpool community and serving great food to guests in the new restaurant," a spokesman said.
Chick-fil-A Glenpool will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
It will employ about 85 part- and full-time team members.
City and Chick-fil-A officials in February announced the new Glenpool location.