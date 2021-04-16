Chesapeake wants its methane certified as 'responsibly sourced.' Here's what that means

Those standards are set by a 300-plus point protocol called TrustWell that was developed by Industry Energy Standards Corp. and then acquired by Project Canary.

Project Canary has been offering its responsibly sourced natural gas certification service to well operators in Colorado (where continuous emissions monitoring at well production sites already is required) and at other production locations in other basins since the company was founded about two years ago.

Project Canary co-founder and CEO Chris Romer said his company's deal with Chesapeake marks the first time it has entered into an agreement to conduct assessments for a single operator in multiple basins.

Romer stressed that the assessments are stringent, given that only 10% of the 5,500 certifications completed so far obtained top certifications.

Romer said he expects responsibly sourced natural gas certification services offered by IES TrustWell Project Canary and other vendors will grow, over time.

Brian Woodward, director of Chesapeake’s government and regulatory affairs, said the topic of responsibly sourced natural gas is one that has been getting growing attention for the past five years.