Chesapeake Energy's highly anticipated post-bankruptcy plan partially revealed in SEC filing

OKLAHOMA CITY - The bankruptcy process for Chesapeake Energy is far from over.
But the company made a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday that provides new information about its projected future operations, expenses, earnings and debt from 2021 through 2025.
About its future operations
• Chesapeake is selling its Mid-Continent operations. On its website, Chesapeake states those operations, run out of Oklahoma City and satellite offices in Weatherford and Kingfisher, produced an average of 25,000 barrels of oil (equivalent) daily in 2018. It did not disclose whether a buyer as been secured, who that buyer is or how much it is being sold for as part of the filing
