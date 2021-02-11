 Skip to main content
Chesapeake Energy officially clears bankruptcy

Chesapeake headquarters

Company leaders say they retained some key assets after the seven-month bankruptcy process in which Chesapeake shed billions of dollars of its debt.

After years of trying to tame its crushing debt, after laying off thousands of employees and after wiping out the investments of its common shareholders, Chesapeake Energy on Tuesday emerged from bankruptcy.

The company is much smaller than the one that once was the nation’s second-largest producer of natural gas, a free-spending firm that secured assets in nearly every major energy-production basin in America.

But company leaders say they retained some key assets after the seven-month bankruptcy process in which Chesapeake shed billions of dollars of its debt.

CEO Doug Lawler said Chesapeake is prepared to show the value of a portfolio of operational areas its team has painstakingly worked to preserve and improve for the better part of the past eight years.

