Chesapeake Energy cutting 200 from its workforce today, The Oklahoman reports

  Updated
Chesapeake OKC headquarters

Chesapeake Energy's headquarters in Oklahoma City is pictured in this file photo. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chesapeake Energy Corp. plans to lay off 200 Friday, according to an email sent to employees the previous afternoon.

The cut amounts to about 15% of Chesapeake's current workforce, which numbers about 1,500.

Doug Lawler, Chesapeake’s CEO, told employees in the email Chesapeake was forced to make the difficult decision to eliminate the positions because of a continued downturn in global oil markets. He said the layoffs will primarily affect the company’s Oklahoma City workforce.

Employees in Oklahoma City affected by the reduction in force will be notified by phone, given the company’s campus remains closed, except for its child development center.

Tulsa World video: 'Let's Talk' town hall on Oklahoma's economy

