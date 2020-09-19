 Skip to main content
Chesapeake Energy cuts 200 from its workforce amid downturn in global oil markets

Chesapeake Energy cuts 200 from its workforce amid downturn in global oil markets

Chesapeake headquarters

Chesapeake Energy Corp., which is headquartered in Oklahoma City, said it was laying off 200 workers Friday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced that it was laying off 200 workers Friday, according to an email sent to employees.

The cut amounts to about 15% of Chesapeake’s current workforce, which numbers about 1,500.

Doug Lawler, Chesapeake’s CEO, told employees in Thursday’s email that Chesapeake was forced to make the difficult decision to eliminate the positions because of a continued downturn in global oil markets. He said the layoffs will primarily affect the company’s Oklahoma City workforce.

Employees in Oklahoma City affected by the reduction in force were to be notified by phone, given the company’s campus remains closed, except for its child development center. Affected field employees were notified Thursday afternoon.

