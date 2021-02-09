 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesapeake Energy clears bankruptcy, officially

Chesapeake Energy clears bankruptcy, officially

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Chesapeake Energy's Oklahoma City campus

Chesapeake Energy's Oklahoma City campus. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chesapeake Energy’s leadership team is ready to unleash the beast.

The company, which emerged Tuesday afternoon from a seven-month-long process to shed most of its debt, is prepared to show the value of a portfolio of operational areas its team has painstakingly worked to preserve and improve for the better part of the past eight years.

“The opportunity to unleash the company from the legacy challenges it faced is something we really are looking forward to,” CEO Doug Lawler said this week. “We have made great progress with respect to operations, capital efficiencies and our competitiveness the past several years on things we could control.

“What we couldn’t control was the quantum of debt sustained by the company and midstream operations that were protected by very strong contracts. The bankruptcy process, while extremely painful and stressful, gave us a way to work with our creditors to maximize the value of our assets.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Throwback Tulsa: Spaghetti Warehouse demolished for new WPX Energy headquarters in 2019

September 2020: Tulsa mayor on WPX Energy: 'It's sad news, just to be blunt'

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News