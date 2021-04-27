Chesapeake Energy, CEO part ways

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chesapeake Energy and Doug Lawler are parting ways, the company announced Tuesday morning.

Lawler was brought in to the company as its CEO in 2013, after Chesapeake's board cut ties with founder Aubrey McClendon.

Doug Lawler

Mike Wichterich, who joined Chesapeake earlier this year to lead a new board of directors at the conclusion of the company's bankruptcy restructuring, will serve as an interim CEO while the board searches for Lawler's permanent replacement.

The company stated the board hopes to complete that task within a few months.

