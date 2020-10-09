 Skip to main content
Cherokee, Osage nations moving forward with meat processing facilities

Both the Cherokee and Osage nations have plans for their own meat processing plants.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced Friday that the tribe will repurpose a former horticultural nursery to create a 12,000-square-foot facility on Nation property west of Tahlequah. The estimated $1 million center, which will process beef, pork and bison, is expected to provide up to seven jobs and be finished by early 2021.

Construction on the Osage Nation's 25,000-square-foot plant is under way in Hominy. Scheduled to employ about 30 people, it is set to be operational by Jan. 1.

