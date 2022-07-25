Cherokee Nation seeks businesses contractors, builders for tribal building projects

The Cherokee Nation is hosting a series of seven construction recruitment events between Wednesday and Sept. 14 to help connect Native and non-Native businesses and contractors to tribal building projects across the 14-county reservation.

Cherokee Nation Career Services staff also will be on hand at each event to help businesses and contractors become a Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) vendor.

"Now more than ever Cherokee Nation is in need of contractors, general labors, electricians, plumbers and other skilled professionals to assist with the completion of the tribe’s nearly 50 construction projects across the Cherokee Nation Reservation," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.

"Many of these projects are part of the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act, which is providing a landmark $120 million to assist hundreds of Cherokee families with affordable housing."

Along with the historic housing construction projects planned across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, the tribe also is seeking contractors and businesses to help build new Head Start facilities and expand and remodel outpatient health facilities.

"This series of construction recruitment events will provide an excellent opportunity for construction professionals and small business owners in the area to meet our Career Services staff, learn about the exciting new construction projects we’re working on and showcase all that they and their business expertise can offer," Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said in a statement.

"We love it when we can help grow the career of a local entrepreneur or expand existing businesses in our Cherokee communities through ongoing partnerships and initiatives."

Construction recruitment events are scheduled at the following locations:

• July 27, 2-4 p.m., Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Chota Conference Center, hiring for 15 projects in Cherokee County

• Aug. 10, 2-4 p.m., Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs meeting room, hiring for seven projects in Rogers and Nowata counties

• Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m., Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, hiring for six projects in Sequoyah and Muskogee counties

• Aug. 24, 2-4 p.m., Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs meeting room, hiring for four projects in Adair County

• Aug. 31, 2-4 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, hiring for two projects in Tulsa and Washington counties

• Sept. 7, 2-4 p.m., The District at 3882 W. 530 in Pryor, hiring for five projects in Mayes County

• Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m., Cherokee Casino Grove meeting room, hiring for five projects in Craig and Delaware counties

Participants are encouraged to bring their company information, business cards and resumes or other related documents that can be provided to event staff at various trade booths.

More information can be obtained by phoning Channing Rogers at 918-453-5555 or emailing channing-rogers@cherokee.org.