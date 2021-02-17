 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cherokee Nation casinos and businesses extend temporary closures into Friday

Cherokee Nation casinos and businesses extend temporary closures into Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Aerial (copy)

A aerial view of shops east of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa on Aug 7, 2107. 

 Tom Gilbert Tulsa World file

Cherokee Nation casinos and businesses are extending their temporary closures into Friday as the region continues to face utility shortages.

Casino closures are being extended until 1 p.m. Friday., impacting all 10 entertainment destinations, including nine Cherokee Casinos and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Other business operations, including cultural sites, will resume normal operating hours on Friday morning. All employees who were scheduled to work during the extended closure will be paid for their shifts.

The reopening date and time is subject to change as CNB continues to evaluate weather and energy conditions.

Photos: Another round of snow falls on Tulsa Tuesday night

Featured video: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt says state preparing federal disaster declaration request

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

GM’s Reuss on Bolt EUV, Advancing EV Adoption, Chip Shortage

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News