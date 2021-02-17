Cherokee Nation casinos and businesses extend temporary closures into Friday

Cherokee Nation casinos and businesses are extending their temporary closures into Friday as the region continues to face utility shortages.
Casino closures are being extended until 1 p.m. Friday., impacting all 10 entertainment destinations, including nine Cherokee Casinos and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Other business operations, including cultural sites, will resume normal operating hours on Friday morning. All employees who were scheduled to work during the extended closure will be paid for their shifts.
The reopening date and time is subject to change as CNB continues to evaluate weather and energy conditions.
Photos: Another round of snow falls on Tulsa Tuesday night
