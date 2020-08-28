 Skip to main content
Catoosa Chamber of Commerce appoints executive director

The Catoosa Chamber of Commerce has named Kara Lenard executive director.

Lenard has spent the past two years with Claremore Industrial & Economic Development Authority (CIEDA) as program manager of small business development and business retention and expansion. Before working for CIEDA, she spent 10 years as a small business owner.

