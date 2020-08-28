Catoosa Chamber of Commerce appoints executive director

The Catoosa Chamber of Commerce has named Kara Lenard executive director.
Lenard has spent the past two years with Claremore Industrial & Economic Development Authority (CIEDA) as program manager of small business development and business retention and expansion. Before working for CIEDA, she spent 10 years as a small business owner.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
