Cardinal Glass in Durant undergoes $25 million expansion

DURANT — Cardinal Glass recently celebrated a $25 million expansion that includes a new tempering furnace.

The company, which expects to start the new line in mid-June and reach full production in July, also plans to 16 employees to the facility. Its total investment in Durant has been more than $300 million.

"I am proud for the opportunity to show off our latest expansion," Shaun Banner, plant manager, said in a statement. "We are excited to further grow this facility, increasing our production and adding to our workforce."

Cardinal Glass is recruiting for its new jobs, which will pay about $50,000 annually. That is more than 30% higher than the average wage ($37,797) in Bryan County, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

