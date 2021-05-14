Cardinal Glass in Durant undergoes $25 million expansion

DURANT — Cardinal Glass recently celebrated a $25 million expansion that includes a new tempering furnace.
The company, which expects to start the new line in mid-June and reach full production in July, also plans to 16 employees to the facility. Its total investment in Durant has been more than $300 million.
"I am proud for the opportunity to show off our latest expansion," Shaun Banner, plant manager, said in a statement. "We are excited to further grow this facility, increasing our production and adding to our workforce."
Cardinal Glass is recruiting for its new jobs, which will pay about $50,000 annually. That is more than 30% higher than the average wage ($37,797) in Bryan County, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.