Canoo says it will build electric vehicle battery module facility in Pryor

Electric vehicle start-up company Canoo said Wednesday it plans to build its own EV battery module manufacturing facility at Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor.

"We are accelerating our hiring plans in Pryor with the establishment of our EV battery module manufacturing facility, which will produce our proprietary battery modules, energy management system and thermal control technology for our MPP (multi-purpose) platform," Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila said in a statement.

Aquila said the plant represents the first building block for the company's production ramp strategy. Canoo announced a year ago that it intended to provide at least 1,500 jobs by building a factory with 3-million-plus square feet of space at MAIP. Aquila said earlier this year that a plant capable of producing 300,000 vehicles annually could be operational at MAIP by 2024.

"The location (of the battery facility) has been strategically selected due to its proximity to our battery cell partner Panasonic and our future mega-microfactory," he said. "In addition, we will be the first EV company to produce our battery modules with hydro power from the Grand River Dam Authority. We will work closely with and hire within the surrounding communities to create an EV ecosystem in the region."

In July, Panasonic Energy announced that it will invest $4 billion in an EV battery factory in De Soto, Kansas, to supply high-capacity batteries for Tesla. Canoo had previously announced Panasonic as its battery cell provider.

The most basic component of the battery system, the battery module contains the energy-storing battery cells. Once online, the battery facility in Pryor will be capable of about 320 MWhs (mega-watt hours) of battery module manufacturing capacity.

"We are very excited about Canoo accelerating their activities in Pryor with this battery module manufacturing facility as they they ramp up production and ultimately prepare the site for their previously announced mega-micro factory," MAIP CEO Dave Stewart said in a statement. "This is a very encouraging signal to the community and the state of Oklahoma as we continue to attract high-technology companies and jobs."

Later this year, Canoo will begin renovations on a 100,000 square-foot building on a 10-acre campus in preparation for delivery of secured manufacturing equipment the first quarter of 2023. The location will produce proprietary battery modules on high-capacity assembly lines with state-of-the-art, automated machinery.

Having refined and validated its battery module manufacturing over recent months, Canoo is awaiting delivery of machinery at the new facility.

The battery campus will be powered by hydroelectricity from Grand River Dam Authority. The project will implement workforce training programs in partnership with the Cherokee Nation, Mid-America and other local training partners.