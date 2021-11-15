Vast bank - John Yarbrough

John Yarbrough – has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer with Vast bank. He has over 38 years of experience in the banking industry. Throughout his banking career, Mr. Yarbrough has held multiple positions; such as Market President, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Credit Officer. Prior to joining Vast Bank, he spent 3 years as Founder and President/CEO of Sentry Risk Management Services, a provider of loan review and risk management services to community banks. During his banking career, Mr. Yarbrough served over 16 years as a lender.