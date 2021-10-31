 Skip to main content
Vast Bank - Doug DeJarnette
Vast Bank - Doug DeJarnette

Vast Bank - Doug DeJarnette
ADAM MURPHY PHOTOGRAPHY

Doug DeJarnette – was promoted to the position of President. He joined Vast Bank in 2015 and currently serves as President with primary responsibility for commercial, private, and retail core banking. He has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. His previous roles include serving as a Senior Vice President at The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Senior Vice President at Bank of Oklahoma. Mr. DeJarnette obtained his Bachelor’s in Finance from The University of Oklahoma. He is also heavily involved with several non-profit organizations in Tulsa

