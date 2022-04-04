UScellular names Tamera Keel Store Manager for Tulsa location UScellular has promoted Tamera Keel to store manager for Tulsa’s 71st Street location. In this role, Keel is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Keel has lived in Oklahoma for 27 years and has 7.5 years of wireless experience.

“At UScellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Micayla Carlson, retail area sales manager for UScellular in Tulsa. “I am excited for Tamera to lead this Tulsa location, and I’m confident that her leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.” Keel recently served as a Retail Wireless Consultant with UScellular. She is a graduate of Okmulgee High School and attended OSU-Okmulgee. In her free time, Keel enjoys photography, painting, genealogy and reading.