UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES

Mendee J. Perry joins UBS as Branch Manager of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma offices

Tulsa, OK, February 10, 2022 – UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Mendee J. Perry, has joined the firm in Oklahoma as Branch Manager of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City offices.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Mendee to the firm,”said Mike Mimick, Midwest Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Her industry experience and leadership will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her work with our Financial Advisors to help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

Mendee joins UBS with over 23 years of wealth management leadership experience, most notably with Merrill Lynch and boutique RIA firm, Cadent Capital Advisors. Throughout her career, Mendee has held various leadership Branch Administration positions, including Business Manager and Compliance Officer roles, as well as advisor and client engagement roles. Mendee is an Oklahoma native and earned a degree in Business Administration (Finance) from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK.

“I’m excited to join UBS and work with the Financial Advisors in this market to deliver strategic solutions and specialized advice to help clients reach their financial goals,”said Mendee.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management As the largest truly global wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a largescale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, UBS has offices over 50 regions and locations, including all major financial centers, and employs more than 72,000 people around the world. UBS Group AG is the holding company of the UBS Group. Under Swiss company law, UBS Group AG is organized as an Aktiengesellschaft, a corporation that has issued shares of common stock to investors.

Media contact: Laura Hastings laura.hastings@ubs.com +1 212 882-5705

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.