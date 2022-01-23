 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Casa - Rachel Kolarik
Tulsa Casa - Rachel Kolarik

Rachel Kolarik
KARA HAMILTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Tulsa Casa (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is excited to announce Rachel Kolarik as the agency’s new Development Director. Mrs. Kolarik came to Tulsa CASA from Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma where she was part of their development team. Executive Director, Elizabeth Fisher says, “Rachel is a wonderful addition to our agency. She brings experience as well as passion for the mission. She will do great things here.” Mrs. Kolarik is an alumni of Oklahoma State University. For more information about Tulsa CASA visit www.tulsacasa.org.

Tags

