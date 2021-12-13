The Tulsa Apartment Association is pleased to announce the recipients of its Zenith Awards which recognizes the best of the best in the Northeastern Oklahoma apartment industry. They honored the award winners at their annual Zenith Awards event on November 19, 2021. More than 1000 people attended the award ceremony. Hall of Fame Award: Scott Gardner, President of Crosshaven Properties Hall of Fame Award: Angie Newman, Gaines Investment Trust Supplier Company of the Year: Lektron Branding Solutions Management Company of the Year: Weidner Apartment Homes Service Team of the Year up to 300 units: Residences at Boardwalk managed by Greystar Service Team of the Year over 300 units: The Lakes managed by Timberland Partners Affordable Community of the Year: Riverwest managed by the Housing Authority of the City of Tulsa Community Renovation of the Year: Legacy @ 51st managed by Trinity Multifamily Community of the Year Built before 1980: Country Hollow managed by Case & Associates Community of the Year Built 1981 to 1993: Sugarberry managed by Case & Associates Community of the Year Built 2006 to 2017: Residences at Boardwalk managed by Greystar Community of the Year Built 2018 to Present: The Village Flats managed by Tulsa Property Group To see the complete list of all 45 winners and our sponsors, please visit www.taaonline.org