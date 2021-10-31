 Skip to main content
Tedford Insurance - Rocky Moore
Michael Tedford

Rocky Moore We are excited to announce that rocky Moore has joined the Tedford Insurance team as a Bond Producer in our Jenks office. Rocky is an Oklahoma native raised in Tulsa. He graduated high school from Tulsa Edison, played baseball at NEO A&M in Miami, Oklahoma and then attended Oklahoma State University. After OSU, Rocky owned and operated a lumberyard, hardware store and several rental properties in Miami for ten years. In 2011, Rocky made the switch to insurance specializing in Surety Bonding and Property & Casualty and moved his family to Bixby. Within the last decade, Rocky has developed into one of the top Bond Producers in the Tulsa region. Rocky believes,“In business it’s about the people; it’s about the relationships.”He strives to help his clients build their business while meeting their customers’ construction timelines. Rocky and his wife, Holly, have been married 23 years and have twins, Cooper and Chloe. Most of Rocky’s spare time is spent watching his son play baseball and his daughter play volleyball along with playing golf.

