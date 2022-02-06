 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stanfield + O’Dell - Stacey A. Grimes, CPA
0 Comments

Stanfield + O’Dell - Stacey A. Grimes, CPA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stacey A. Grimes, CPA

Stanfield + O’Dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hire:

Stacey A. Grimes, CPA has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Manager. She graduated from the University of Tulsa with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a master’s degree in Business Administration. Grimes joins the firm with over 14 years of tax accounting experience, primarily in public accounting, specializing in a wide range of tax return compliance for businesses, trusts, nonprofits, and individuals. She was a 2014 Oklahoma Society of CPAs Trailblazer and a Tulsa Business & Legal News 40 Under 40 Honoree in 2014. Grimes is currently the Chair for the Scholarship Committee of the TCOSCPA

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaun White Returns to Winter Olympics

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert