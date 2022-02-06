Stanfield + O’Dell - Stacey A. Grimes, CPA

Stacey A. Grimes, CPA has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Manager. She graduated from the University of Tulsa with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a master’s degree in Business Administration. Grimes joins the firm with over 14 years of tax accounting experience, primarily in public accounting, specializing in a wide range of tax return compliance for businesses, trusts, nonprofits, and individuals. She was a 2014 Oklahoma Society of CPAs Trailblazer and a Tulsa Business & Legal News 40 Under 40 Honoree in 2014. Grimes is currently the Chair for the Scholarship Committee of the TCOSCPA