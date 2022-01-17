Spirit Bank - Jacob Brallier

Spirit Bank is excited to welcome Jacob Brallier as a Commercial Loan Officer at their Sapulpa location. Prior to joining SpiritBank, Brallier worked as an SBA Loan specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration assisting small businesses with CARES ACT funding. “I’m looking forward to working with the Sapulpa team to fund an already vibrant Sapulpa market,” says Brallier who is a graduate of Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. In his free time, he plays the dobro for his band Jasper Wilderness.