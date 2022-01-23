Sherwood Companies - William “Willie” Finch

Sherwood Companies is pleased to announce that William “Willie” Finch will join the Sherwood Team in January 2022 as Chief Human Resources Officer. Mr. Finch will oversee the Human Resources Department for all Sherwood Companies locations throughout the Midwest and Colorado. Mr. Finch has 20 years of Human Resources experience with extensive hands-on experience leading HR initiatives, including recruiting, training, performance management, policy design, career development, diversity program development, employee relations, benefits, compensation, background verification and drug testing protocol, HRIS implementation, HR workflow/workforce management, and OSHA & MSHA compliance. Prior to joining Sherwood Companies, Mr. Finch was the Director of Human Resources for Granite Construction, Heavy Civil Division, Salt Lake City, Utah. Prior to joining Granite, Mr. Finch was the Director of Human Resources for Cementation USA Inc., Sandy, Utah, for 10+ years. Mr. Finch has a BA in Business from Utah Valley University and a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management (MBA-HRM) from the University of Phoenix. He is a Certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) through the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI), and through the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), he is a Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).