SGA Design Group - Jeff Dalton

Jeff Dalton promoted to Shareholder and principal SGA Design Group a top national architecture firm and the largest based in Tulsa, is pleased to announce the addition of a new shareholder and principal, Jeff Dalton, AiA, nCArB. Jeff has 15 years of experience in architecture and joined SGA Design Group in 2010. Over the years his leadership and dedication to understanding SGA’s clients and their priorities has built trust and developed these clients into long-term relationships. Since joining the firm, Jeff has taken on progressively increased responsibilities including being promoted to Associate, then Senior Associate and now in his role as one of the nine architects that comprise the ownership of SGA. Chris Goble, AIA, LEED® AP, Principal, CEO & President of SGA said,“Jeff has contributed to SGA’ssuccess for more than a decade by leading and managing multiple client groups. He is an inspirational leader who instills confidence with clients and employees alike and will be a positive influence on the future of our firm as we continue to grow.” Jeff has worked with a wide variety of SGA’s retail and warehouse clients on multi-site rollouts including Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., Best Buy Co., Inc., Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, Casey’s General Stores, Inc., and for other corporations, including development companies. About SGA Design Group Founded in 1995, SGA Design Group, P.C., (SGA) is an established leader in national architectural programs, prototype development, maintenance and management, site adaptation services, entitlement, construction documents, architectural forensic analysis, and sustainable design services. SGA’s affiliated companies include Renaissance Architecture, LLC (renaissancearchitecture.com), GreenLight 360 (greenlight-360.com) and GreenLight Native (greenlight-na.com). Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, SGA also has an office in Bentonville, Arkansas