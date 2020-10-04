Real Estate: Lea Ann Hanseth, Guaranty Title

Guaranty Title in Tulsa is proud to welcome Lea Ann Hanseth as Vice President of the Commercial Division. Lea Ann, an Oklahoma native, grew up in Bixby, where she attended Bixby Public Schools from Kindergarten to graduation. She has been in the title business for over 25 years, most recently working for a local title company in Tulsa as Vice President and Commercial Escrow Officer from 2006-2020.
Lea Ann is married and a mother of two sons. In her free time she enjoys spending time with her grandkids, being outdoors, cooking, baking and cross-stitching.
Guaranty Title has been a staple in the commercial title business in Tulsa for over 92 years. The commercial title services team now consists of 13 employees with offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
