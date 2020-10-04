Real Estate: Lea Ann Hanseth, Guaranty Title

Guaranty Title in Tulsa is proud to welcome Lea Ann Hanseth as Vice President of the Commercial Division. Lea Ann, an Oklahoma native, grew up in Bixby, where she attended Bixby Public Schools from Kindergarten to graduation. She has been in the title business for over 25 years, most recently working for a local title company in Tulsa as Vice President and Commercial Escrow Officer from 2006-2020.