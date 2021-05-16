Real Estate: Chris O’Hare, Capstone Apartment Partners

Capstone Apartment Partners is the #1 privately owned multi-family brokerage firm nationwide, and we are pleased to welcome Chris O’Hare to the firm’s Tulsa office. Born and raised in Scotland, Chris attended the University of Tulsa and joins Capstone as an Olympian where he will apply his business acumen and skills as an elite professional athlete to benefit his clients in the multifamily and commercial real estate industries.
Capstone’s Oklahoma brokerage team has collectively sold over 100,000 multi-family units—more than any team in the state. In addition to O’Hare, the team includes David Dirkschneider, William Forrest, and Mike Marrara, who have experience selling both stabilized and distressed apartment assets, including representation of over 50 different apartment lenders and sellers