Public Relations: Leah Maloy (Edmond), The Grand River Dam Authority

The Grand River Dam Authority is announcing that Leah Maloy (Edmond) has joined its Strategic and Corporate Communications Department to serve as Public Affairs Manager. Maloy began her GRDA tenure on February 1.

Maloy comes to GRDA from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, where she served as the Administrator of Government Relations. Prior to that, she also served as the Government Relations & Member Services Representative for the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority (OMPA). Similar to GRDA, OMPA sells electricity to Oklahoma public power communities.

In her new role at GRDA, Maloy will help coordinate the organization’s legislative and public affairs efforts. She will work from GRDA’s Oklahoma City office.

“Maloy’s previous experience working with the legislature, public power and Oklahoma state agencies makes her a great fit for our ongoing corporate and strategic communications efforts,” said GRDA Executive Vice President of Strategic and Corporate Communications John Wiscaver. “We look forward to the part she will play in helping us tell the important GRDA story at the capitol and across Oklahoma.”

GRDA is Oklahoma’s largest public power utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an “Oklahoma agency of excellence” by focusing on the 5 E’s: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.

