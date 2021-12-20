It is with much enthusiasm we announce that ProRecruiters is now part of the Array Corporation's family of technology-enabled Workforce Solutions companies! Array supercharges ProRecruiters local operations to address the needs of our client operations, on both a local and a national level. Carey Dunkin Baker, Former Founder and CEO, stated “Selling ProRecruiters to the Array Corporation was an easy decision for me. I took great pride in creating ProRecruiters and building it into a successful staffing and recruitment company, but the Founders of Array can take it to a level I never could own my own. This acquisitions is a win/win for my team, my family and the Tulsa community.” Carey Baker will stay on as Chairwoman of the Array Heartland initiative to help the founders with additional acquisitions and strategic growth opportunities.

Liz Brolick has assumed the position of General Manager at ProRecruiters as well as having been appointed Vice President of Array. Liz has more than 20 years of experience in staffing and recruiting in Tulsa. She is an active volunteer in the Tulsa community. She has been actively involved with the Junior League of Tulsa, Leadership Tulsa and currently serves as the Board Secretary for the YWCA of Tulsa.