Non Profit: Paige Mills-Haag, Concordia Life Plan Community

Concordia Life Plan Community announced that Paige Mills-Haag has been named executive director of the newly formed Concordia Community Foundation. Previously the company’s director of fund development and a graduate of Broken Arrow High School, Mills-Haag has served on the Concordia Life Plan Community team for more than eight years. In her new role, she will manage the strategic planning, fundraising and administration of the Concordia Community Foundation.

“Paige is a beloved member of the Concordia team,” said Danny Eischen, CEO of Concordia. “She works diligently to help us advance our programs and services, and most recently, championed the creation of the Concordia Community Foundation, formed to increase the quality and number of experiences we can offer at Concordia. We know Paige will do a wonderful job in her new role.”

“I’m honored to serve in this new role as executive director of Concordia Community Foundation,” said Mills-Haag. “The Foundation is near and dear to my heart. I believe in the leadership and engagement of our board of directors, residents, sponsor churches, and constituents to help advance ministries to the aging through our chapel expansion project, and to provide benevolent care for Concordia residents during their golden years. During my career at Concordia, I’ve witnessed the generosity of donors who support our Good Samaritan Fund which provides Concordia residents uninterrupted care and services after they have depleted their personal resources, as well as the life-changing impact of our outreach programs to serve low-income seniors across the Oklahoma City community. I’ve also seen the joy that comes with stewarding a legacy. I look forward to leading the Foundation to new heights and am grateful for all who will join us on the journey.”