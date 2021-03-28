Non-Profit/Fundraising: Jill Easley, Meals On Wheels of Metro Tulsa

Jill Easley has joined a new position at Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa representing the organization as a Major Gifts Officer. Jill will work with the Development team to spearhead Major Gift fundraising efforts as Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa continues to grow.

Jill will serve in a prominent role of connecting the organizations partners with its mission of providing nutritious meals, wellness checks, and caring contact to elderly, disabled homebound and others in Tulsa and surrounding areas. “I am delighted to join the team of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa. I am excited to work with the staff and community partners who continue to make a vital impact for seniors and families through the services of Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa.”

Before joining Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, Jill recently retired from a 26-year career with the Indian Nations Council, Boy Scouts of America in Tulsa where she held the position of Chief Operating Officer. Her career also includes positions of Director of Development, Boy Scouts of America Tulsa, Oklahoma and Development Associate, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, Texas. Jill earned her Bachelor of Science degree from John Brown University, Siloam Springs Arkansas.

