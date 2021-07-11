Non-Profit: Clifton Baker, Tulsa CASA

Tulsa Casa (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has hired Clifton Baker as the new Development Director. Mr. Baker was most recently the Development Coordinator for the Tulsa Ballet. Executive Director, Elizabeth Fisher says, “We are thrilled to have Mr. Baker join our team. His experience and collaborative background will positively affect our program which trains community volunteers to advocate for children in foster care in the court system. We are confident Mr. Baker’s passion for the mission of Tulsa CASA will characterize his role in our organization’s sustainability and growth.”