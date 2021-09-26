Non-Profit: Amanda Morrall, The Coretz Family Foundation

The Coretz Family Foundation is thrilled to announce the appointment of Amanda Morrall as its next Executive Director. Amanda is a rising leader in the Tulsa social impact sector with years of experience serving Tulsa Public Schools and overseeing major gifts at the Tulsa Area United Way. She is also the co-founder of Blueprint 918, which has quickly become Tulsa’s premier young Black professionals community. Most recently, Amanda served as the head of strategic partnerships for Composer, a civics and citizenship education platform serving over 1,600 educators. “We could not be more excited for Amanda to lead the foundation forward as we seek to close socio-economic opportunity gaps in Tulsa and work with partners on the ground to address social injustices in our city’s marginalized communities. Amanda is a dedicated public servant who is widely respected among her peers and will make a measurable impact at the helm of our foundation,” said Rob Coretz, Co-Trustee of the Coretz Family Foundation. Amanda can be reached at amanda@coretz.org.