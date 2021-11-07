Natalie Parker - Vast Bank

Natalie Parker – was promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. She joined Vast Bank in 2018 and currently serves as the Chief Risk Officer for Vast Bank, N.A. and Bank of Jackson Hole. She has 14 years of experience in the financial services industry. Her previous roles include serving as an external Audit Manager specializing in bank financial statement audits, internal controls and regulatory consulting for well-known public accounting firms. She has also held the role of Chief Financial Officer for another financial institution. Ms. Parker graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in Accountancy. She is a Certified Public Accountant and graduate from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking held at the University of Pennsylvania, in partnership with Wharton Leadership Program.