Mortgage: Scott Veitch, Regent Bank

Scott Veitch has been named Senior Vice President of Regent Bank’s new mortgage division.

Veitch will be responsible for building Regent’s new mortgage business. Tulsa-based Regent is now accepting new mortgage applications in all of its markets, and offers a wide variety of mortgage products to meet today’s customer needs. Regent’s mortgage division will offer consumers construction loans to permanent financing for primary residence, vacation homes and investment properties.

“Establishment of Regent Bank Mortgage is a great opportunity to create a mortgage operation aligned with the bank’s customer values,” Veitch said.

Veitch is a lifelong Tulsan with 30 years of experience in the mortgage business, and he began his career at a time when applications were taken by hand. Much has changed in the mortgage business since then, and Regent Bank Mortgage will leverage new technology available to provide a “high level of customer experience.”

“Our goal is to make the homeowner’s experience more pleasant,” Veitch said.