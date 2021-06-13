Medical: Dr. Crystal Smaldone, Hearts for Hearing

Hearts for Hearing is pleased to welcome Dr. Crystal Smaldone to its Tulsa team of providers. Smaldone comes to Tulsa having completed her Doctor of Audiology degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this spring. She received her Bachelor of Science in biology from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Smaldone’s clinical experience includes roles at UNC Children’s Cochlear Implant Center and vestibular evaluation services at Duke University Health Center. Crystal spent three years in The North Carolina Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities (LEND) program at UNC Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities.

Her research and training as part of the program provided her with specialized skills to better serve infants, children, and adolescents with developmental disabilities or other special considerations. She also successfully completed her graduate externship at Hearts for Hearing in Oklahoma.

“I am pleased to be joining a care setting focused on evidence-based practices established to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients,” said Smaldone, who added, “One of my goals is to foster relationships in the community to represent the audiology field and raise awareness about issues related to hearing loss.”

Hearts for Hearing, a center of excellence providing comprehensive audiology, speech pathology, listening and spoken language, research and newborn hearing screen services to children and adults with hearing loss, is located at Legacy Plaza, 5350 E. 31st Street, Suite 301 in Tulsa. Its mission is to create life-changing opportunities for children and adults with hearing loss to learn to listen and talk.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.