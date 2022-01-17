The shareholders of McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, have elected Tulsa-based attorneys Harrison M. Kosmider, Micah J. Petersen, William T. Silvia and Anna e. Wolfe, and Oklahoma City-based attorneys Melissa cottle, Allison McGrew and Andrew Morris, as fellow shareholders, effective January 1, 2022. Harrison Kosmider is a trial lawyer who represents management in all aspects of employment law and litigation and whose achievements have earned him inclusion in The Best Lawyersin America: Onesto Watch and Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of “Oklahoma Rising Stars.” Micah Petersen is a trial lawyer whose state and federal litigation practice encompasses the areas of complex business litigation, employment litigation, products liability, professional liability, personal injury, and insurance defense. His achievements have earned him inclusion in Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of“Oklahoma Rising Stars.” Will Silvia is a corporate attorney whose practice encompasses a broad range of business and commercial matters, including contract negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, securities, corporate financing, energy industry transactions, and real estate transactions. His achievements have earned him inclusion in The Best Lawyersin America: Onesto Watch. Anna Wolfe is a trial attorney whose state and federal practice is focused on general civil litigation, including insurance litigation, ERISA litigation, and complex business litigation. She is a member of the firm’s Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Group, representing clients facing complex cybersecurity, privacy and data challenges. Her achievements have earned her inclusion in The Best Lawyersin America: Onesto Watch and Oklahoma Super Lawyers’ list of “Oklahoma Rising Stars.”