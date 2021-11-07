Eighty-seven McAfee & Taft attorneys, including 25 from the firm’s Tulsa office, were recognized in the 2021 edition of Oklahoma Super Lawyers and its companion list of up-and-coming lawyers, “Oklahoma Rising Stars.”

Rachel Blue was recognized as “Top 10 Oklahoma Lawyer,” Craig Buchan, Mary Quinn Cooper, Bill Leach, Charlie Plumb and Michael F. Smith additionally were honored as “Top 50 Oklahoma Lawyers.”

Rachel Blue, Courtney Bru, Mary Quinn Cooper and Kathy Neal, werenamed to the list of “Top 25 Women Lawyers.”

Also named to the 2021 “Oklahoma Super Lawyers” list are Tulsa lawyers Brita Cantrell, Chuck Greenough, Bob Joyce, Garry Keele, Ron Little, Andy Richardson, Kirk Turner and Harold Zuckerman.