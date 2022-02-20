McAfee &Taft names new practice leaders for 2022

The board of directors of McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, has appointed shareholders Judy Burdg, Matthew K. Brown, Robert L. Garbrecht, Michael J. LaBrie, and H. Cole Marshall to serve as new practice leaders for the 2022 term.

As the new leader of the firm’s Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Group, Judy Burdg oversees one of the largest teams of ERISA attorneys in the region. Her practice encompasses a broad range of employee benefits matters involving retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation.

Matt Brown has been named leader of the firm’s Banking and Financial Institutions Group. Brown is a corporate, securities and banking attorney whose practice encompasses a broad range of business matters, including corporate governance, securities offerings and regulation, mergers and acquisitions, lending transactions, regulatory compliance, franchising, and contract drafting and negotiation.