Joel Stafford, an attorney and CPA who has served as a trusted tax advisor for nearly 40 years, has rejoined the Tax & Family Wealth Group at McAfee & Taft. His practice focuses primarily on corporate and transactional planning and tax audit and controversy matters. He most recently served as senior tax counsel at Devon Energy Corporation, where he oversaw and managed all income tax planning, strategy, and transactional matters.

Stafford holds a BSBA degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University, a Juris Doctor from OU Law, and an LLM in taxation from New York University. He is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association, Tax Section of the ABA, OSCPA, American Institute of CPAs, and Mineral Lawyers Society of Oklahoma City.

Throughout his career, Stafford has served as an adjunct professor at OU Law, OCU Law, and the East Central University Department of Accounting. He is currently helping coach the National Tax Moot Court team at OU Law for the Spring 2022 semester.

