Tax and business attorney Matt Hickey has joined the top-ranked Tax & Family Wealth Group at McAfee & Taft. His practice is focused on providing sophisticated tax analysis and advice as it relates to business entity selection and organization, complex business transactions, general operational matters and tax efficiency, and the use of tax-advantaged activities to lower overall transaction costs and tax liability. His broad-based experience includes assisting high net worth clients in achieving their estate planning objectives and advising nonprofit organizations on the specific tax and regulatory requirements necessary for them to maintain their taxexempt status.